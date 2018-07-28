play
Last updated at 11:57

Star Wars: Five things we know about Episode 9!

Star Wars cast pose at Last Jedi cast Q & AGetty Images

Are you ready for Star Wars 9?

Given that Solo: A Star Wars Story only came came out a few months ago, it might not feel like all that long since you had your last Star Wars fix.

But it's actually been more than six months since The Last Jedi: the eighth episode in the Star Wars trilogy was released.

And we've still got a long time to wait before we can see the next film - Episode 9 isn't scheduled to hit cinemas until December 2019.

But with filming due to start this week, we do now know some details of what's in store!

Princess Leia will be in it!
Stormtrooper pictured with Carrie Fisher at Star Wars eventReuters

Carrie Fisher, the actress that plays the great rebel commander, unfortunately died suddenly in 2016.

But because all her scenes for The Last Jedi had already been filmed before her death, her character played a big part in the film released in December 2017.

Thanks to a surprise cast announcement we now know, she'll also be appearing in the Episode 9 - using previously unseen footage that was recorded for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Luke Skywalker will be hanging around
Luek Skywalker actor Mark HamillGetty Images

In the final scenes of The Last Jedi it looked like Luke had died, after doing his bit to try and stop his evil nephew Kylo Ren.

But we didn't actually see him "die"- his body just vanished leaving the cloak he'd been wearing lying on the rock.

So could Luke actually be alive after all? Maybe!

After the film came out, the actor that plays Luke said: "I refuse to believe that he's gone."

"My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind...that's what I'm hoping."

Maybe Hamill is right, or maybe Luke will appear in some kind of hologram or vision of another character.

I'll guess we'll just have to wait and see!

Lando is back!
Lando, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Princess LeiaGetty Images

Do you remember him from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi?

If you do, you'll know Lando Calrissian was a pretty slippery character first betraying Han Solo by giving him up to Dark Vader, but then coming back to help rescue him.

The character also made an appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story, played by actor Donald Glover.

But it will be Billy Dee Williams, the original actor from the old Star Wars films, that will be playing him Episode 9.

The actor is 81-years-old so obviously we'll be seeing a much much older Lando than we did last time around.

Rey and Finn will reunite!
John Boyega and Daisy Ridley attend the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 13, 2017 in London, England.Getty Images

In The Force Awakens they formed a special bond, but in The Last Jedi, Rey and Finn ended up on very different missions.

Finn ended up on a Canto Bight adventure with Rose, while Rey's spent most of the film training with Luke and trying to bring Kylo Ren back from the dark side.

But it looks like they'll be spending more time together in the next film.

In an interview John Boyega, who plays Finn said: "I haven't read the script for Episode 9. But Daisy (who plays Rey) did shoot me a text saying, 'Oh my gosh, I just heard from J.J. [Abrams] (the director), and we're back together.' That's what I'm really excited about, is Finn and Rey back together again."

But we don't know what it will be called yet!
Early version of logo for the latest star wars filmDisney

Filming for Episode 9 might have begun...but the film doesn't yet have a title.

It's just being referred to as Episode IX, which means nine in Roman numerals.

We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for more news.

Maybe once we know what the film will be called, it'll also give us some more clues about the story.

What do you think the new film should be called?

Comments

  • View all (14)

  • Comment number 14. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    1 Aug 2018 16:45
    I love Star Wars but not as much as my brother does because I think it’s impossible to love Star Wars more than him

    🏳️‍🌈💜Meep💜🏳️‍🌈

  • Comment number 13. Posted by fizaa29

    31 Jul 2018 16:04
    I love Star Wars!!

  • Comment number 12. Posted by yelllowcat3468

    29 Jul 2018 21:16
    The next film should be called from his nap

  • Comment number 11. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    29 Jul 2018 10:34
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment number 10. Posted by AnyaFox

    29 Jul 2018 10:19
    CAN NOT WAIT!!! I love star wars.
    since Leia is back it should be called an old hope (a new hope).

    🦊Anya🦊

  • Comment number 9. Posted by SAVANAH CATS ARE GREAT

    29 Jul 2018 9:57
    Heomie Granger

    I know you are saying your personal opinion but, if you are saying something like that please can you sa6 something positive at the end to not hurt Star Wars fans feelings and i totally get how some people don’t like films like that

  • Comment number 8. Posted by budgiemagic9

    29 Jul 2018 7:28
    I'm so excited

  • Comment number 7. Posted by Hermione Granger

    28 Jul 2018 20:09
    It should be called Star Wars:The Never Ending Super Boring Series That No One Cares About And Should Have Ended Ages Ago.Episode 9 the very last film.

  • Comment number 6. Posted by singingbluedog

    28 Jul 2018 19:26
    I think it should be called The New Padone

  • Comment number 5. Posted by Wildcat

    28 Jul 2018 18:24
    I think it should be called Rising Storm, or Gathering Darkness because it would be very dramatic.

