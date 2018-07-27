play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 16:10

Logan Paul: "There was no thinking"

Logan Paul talks to Casey NeistatYouTube / Casey Neistat
Logan Paul: "There was no thinking. It was ‘create content, create content, create content.’ There was no, ‘Take a step back and breathe.’”

Logan Paul has said "there was no thinking" behind the video which lead to YouTube removing him from their Google Preferred programme, which helps creators make more money from their content.

"We got so caught up in creating," he said, "that we didn't stop to think about what were were making and whether it was right."

Logan was interviewed by fellow YouTuber Casey Neistat and spoke of his regrets about the video.

He explained that he was on "autopilot", which he admitted was "extremely dangerous when you're broadcasting to an audience of five to seven million people every day."

The controversial video showed Logan Paul with a dead body.

Following the critical reaction to the video, Paul said he was "disappointed in myself."

Many people were upset with the images in the video and some believed Logan should be banned from YouTube.

Before the incident, Paul was one of YouTube's biggest stars, with 15 million subscribers.

In 2016 Forbes magazine, which looks at finance and business, estimated Paul made $12.5m (almost £10m).

"I don't think people can, should or will sympathize with me"
Logan Paul at the MTV Movie AwardsGetty Images
Logan Paul: "I don't think people can, should or will sympathize with me"

The reaction to Logan's video sparked a big debate about what more YouTube should do to monitor content on their website.

Just this week Radio 1 were criticised for recording an interview with Paul, though they eventually decided not to broadcast it, saying "if we don't think the interview is good enough - we don't air it."

Radio 1 decides not to broadcast interview with YouTuber

Lots of people think that dangerous or upsetting content should not be allowed on the site and that more should be done to help prevent this from happening.

However, many supporters of Logan feel that he should be forgiven and should be given a second chance.

Newsround has asked YouTube for their reaction to Logan Paul's comments.

Logan has created a documentary which he hopes will explain his mindset at the time.

"We were on autopilot, which is extremely dangerous when you're broadcasting to an audience of five to seven million people every day."

"I want to become better," he said, "I don't want to let my mistakes define me."

Comments

  • View all (4)

  • Comment number 4. Posted by rose lily flower

    29 Jul 2018 10:29
    I don’t know what to say...

  • Comment number 3. Posted by budgiemagic9

    28 Jul 2018 8:09
    Sad

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Unicorn

    27 Jul 2018 20:05
    Why would you do that so insensitive

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Unicorn

    27 Jul 2018 18:43
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

More like this

Radio 1 has been facing a lot of criticism on social media following an interview with Charlie Sloth about Logan's upcoming fight with YouTuber KSI.

Logan Paul: BBC Radio 1 decides not to broadcast interview with YouTuber

logan paul

YouTube drops ads from vlogger's channels

Keyframe #1
play
0:53

YouTube says it's making changes to help protect children online

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home