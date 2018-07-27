YouTube / Casey Neistat Logan Paul: "There was no thinking. It was ‘create content, create content, create content.’ There was no, ‘Take a step back and breathe.’”

Logan Paul has said "there was no thinking" behind the video which lead to YouTube removing him from their Google Preferred programme, which helps creators make more money from their content.

"We got so caught up in creating," he said, "that we didn't stop to think about what were were making and whether it was right."

Logan was interviewed by fellow YouTuber Casey Neistat and spoke of his regrets about the video.

He explained that he was on "autopilot", which he admitted was "extremely dangerous when you're broadcasting to an audience of five to seven million people every day."

The controversial video showed Logan Paul with a dead body.

Following the critical reaction to the video, Paul said he was "disappointed in myself."

Many people were upset with the images in the video and some believed Logan should be banned from YouTube.

Before the incident, Paul was one of YouTube's biggest stars, with 15 million subscribers.

In 2016 Forbes magazine, which looks at finance and business, estimated Paul made $12.5m (almost £10m).

"I don't think people can, should or will sympathize with me"

The reaction to Logan's video sparked a big debate about what more YouTube should do to monitor content on their website.

Just this week Radio 1 were criticised for recording an interview with Paul, though they eventually decided not to broadcast it, saying "if we don't think the interview is good enough - we don't air it."

Lots of people think that dangerous or upsetting content should not be allowed on the site and that more should be done to help prevent this from happening.

However, many supporters of Logan feel that he should be forgiven and should be given a second chance.

Newsround has asked YouTube for their reaction to Logan Paul's comments.

Logan has created a documentary which he hopes will explain his mindset at the time.

"I want to become better," he said, "I don't want to let my mistakes define me."