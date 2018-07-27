play
Last updated at 15:30

Dad attempts to copy daughter's amazing gymnastics

When Alex started gymnastics at the age of six, she may not have been prepared for the fact that her dad was going to be her ultimate copycat!

Dad - who is called Ash by everyone else! - wanted to encourage Alex with her gymnastics so he decided to try and learn the moves she was doing!

Thankfully, they decided to share the results online and the clips are hilarious!

Ash and Alex now have thousands of followers on social media and have racked up millions of views.

