Which purr-fect cat has been crowned National Cat of the Year 2018?

National Cat of the Year Awards Theo is Cat of the Year 2018

Congratulations to Theo who's been crowned National Cat of the Year 2018 at the National Cat Awards.

Theo came to owner Charlotte's aid when she felt unwell. She thought she should go back to sleep to help her feel better but Theo kept stopping her from sleeping.

She eventually discovered she had a blood clot, which meant she had to go to hospital for a week for treatment. Medics told Charlotte that she could have been in a lot of trouble if she hadn't been kept awake overnight by Theo.

Theo was up against these 13 other impressive finalists who went whisker-to-whisker in the race to be crowned champ.

Here are the a-meow-zing cats who made the final shortlist...

Clever Salem

National Cat of the Year Awards

Clever Salem helps teenager Jared, who has muscular dystrophy.

Awol

National Cat of the Year Awards

Awol supported his owner through a series of tragic losses.

Ted

National Cat of the Year Awards

Ted helped his owner Richard handle the effects of surgery for several major illnesses.

Nana

National Cat of the Year Awards

Nana helps owner Mary cope with a rare form of brain damage which affects her co-ordination, memory and mobility.

Stubbsy

National Cat of the Year Awards

Stubbsy helped owner Claire recover from Leukaemia after she was diagnosed in 2015.

Friendly Lucky

National Cat of the Year Awards

Friendly Lucky supports 9 year old owner Graham who has severe learning difficulties.

Lucky

National Cat of the Year Awards

Another cat called Lucky was found abandoned as a kitten and has helped owner Travis cope with cancer.

Sox

National Cat of the Year Awards

Sox, the hospital cat, brings joy for patients with serious brain injuries.

Prince Ozzy

National Cat of the Year Awards

Quick-thinking Prince Ozzy raised the alarm in a neighbouring flat when a fire broke out.

Florence

National Cat of the Year Awards

Deaf church cat Florence inspires a whole community with her mischievous antics and caring nature.

Honey

National Cat of the Year Awards

Fun-loving Honey is helping two young brothers cope with the sudden death of their dad.

Arthur

National Cat of the Year Awards

Arthur the playful puss helps his owner with mental health issues.

Toby

National Cat of the Year Awards

Caring Toby is always on alert when his owner is about to suffer a seizure brought on by a brain condition.