Meet Alice, she's a midwife, which is a nurse who helps women give birth, in the west African country of Liberia.

She's helped deliver thousands of babies and lots of new mums have chosen to name their kids after her!

Our BBC colleagues at What's New went to meet Alice, and ended up meeting loads of other Alices while they were there!

Alice Sumo was speaking to Caroline Loyer from BBC Africa What's New.