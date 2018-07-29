play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:28

Heatwave: Is this the end of the high temperatures?

Lightning flashes over Souter lighthouse in SunderlandPA

The UK has seen heavy rain and travel disruption, as the heatwave appeared to come to an end.

Saturday was the first day since 23 June that nowhere in the UK had temperatures above 25C.

BBC Weather forecaster Matt Taylor said there had been a "drastic change" from the heatwave to cooler, wetter and windier conditions.

He said the cooler conditions would continue over the next few days, but added that it "doesn't mean that summer is done with us yet".

This was the size of some of the hailstones in Norfolk.UGC

Forecasters predict that the hot weather will continue next week after the stormy weekend.

More heavy rain and 50mph gusts are forecast for the UK, and a yellow weather warning for southern England and Wales is in place until 3 o'clock on Sunday.

The Met Office - who look at the UK's weather - say torrential rain could cause a threat to life, power cuts and sudden flooding.

It's upgraded its weather warning to amber in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Flooding
Flooding in Saintfield, County DownPACEMAKER
Flooding in Saintfield, County Down

On Friday night the UK faced heavy rain and there were massive thunderstorms in many areas, including York, Norfolk, and London.

In Northern Ireland more than a month's worth of rain fell within a few hours on Saturday

Belfast saw 99mm of rain and homes were flooded in County Antrim, with a big cleanup operation continuing on Sunday.

The Met Office says flooding is possible in the Brecon Beacons and Dartmoor, the and gusts of up to 50mph are expected on exposed coasts and hills.

Travel problems
Passengers wait following flight disruption at London Stansted AirportEPA
Passengers wait following flight disruption at London Stansted Airport

It's estimated that up to 4,000 people have been hit with flight cancellations and delays so far.

Flights from Edinburgh, Birmingham, Luton and Stansted were delayed on Saturday and some cancelled after temporary restrictions were put in place during thunderstorms across Europe on Friday.

Passengers travelling to and from Stansted airport, and with airline Ryanair, are thought to have been worst hit.

Some passengers flying back to Gatwick Airport from Spain on Saturday were 20 hours behind schedule.

Ryanair apologised and blamed the disruption on thunderstorms and air traffic control staff shortages.

Gatwick and Luton airports tweeted that they are experiencing delays and possible cancellations because of adverse weather across Europe, and Heathrow said it had minor delays.

Traffic queued up on the approach to the Eurotunnel terminal in KentGetty Images
Traffic queued up on the approach to the Eurotunnel terminal in Kent

Travellers continued to face delays at Cross-Channel Eurotunnel and ferry terminals in Dover.

On Friday passengers on the Eurotunnel faced delays of up to four hours after the heat caused air conditioning problems on the cross-Channel trains.

Eurotunnel said it would now be bring back the carriages removed from service during the hot weather on Friday.

Trains have also been affected. The main East Coast rail line has been disrupted, while lightning strikes damaged signalling equipment in the North East.

Some Edinburgh to London Kings Cross trains were cancelled due to the damaged signalling system between Morpeth and Berwick in Northumberland.

On the roads, motorists have been warned of lightning, flash flooding and large hailstones.

The conditions meant the rare blood moon on Friday evening was not visible to many across the UK and Ireland.

There are 28 flood alerts in place affecting south-east England, the Midlands and the North.

Comments

  • View all (7)

  • Comment number 7. Posted by lovedanceandgymnastics

    29 Jul 2018 22:09
    Geez Louise !! 🤯

  • Comment number 6. Posted by 2006TennisSuperStar

    28 Jul 2018 20:27
    I had to play tennis in the thunder and rain such a lovely day to play tennis outdoors the other grls were screaming then some lightning came most hilarious day of my life they were actually scared

    LOL

  • Comment number 5. Posted by Orangetangykangaroo

    28 Jul 2018 20:07
    One day we complain it's too hot and now we are saying it's too cold.

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Hermione Granger

    28 Jul 2018 19:53
    Bring back the heat

  • Comment number 3. Posted by WhitePianoLemon

    28 Jul 2018 14:03
    For once it's cool for once 🙂
    Lemon

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Unicorn

    27 Jul 2018 11:11
    Love da heat

  • Comment number 1. Posted by BlueJellyDoughnut10

    27 Jul 2018 10:05
    Pheeww!🤗

More like this

BBC weather presenter Alina Jenkins
play
1:29

UK heatwave 2018: Why is it so hot at the moment?

Is the heatwave all good? Watch clip
play
1:02

Heatwave: What are the effects of it?

Thermometer against blue sky

UK heatwave: Why should we stay out of the sun?

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home