Last updated at 05:45

Quiz: Nasa - true or false?

Comments

  • Comment number 20. Posted by pinkfluffyunicorns

    3 Aug 2018 12:15
    7/7 yay

  • Comment number 19. Posted by bpsapphirecbbclover

    1 Aug 2018 16:01
    7/7 Yay!!

  • Comment number 18. Posted by pink Unicorn

    31 Jul 2018 22:10
    5/7

  • Comment number 17. Posted by EmpireFighter09

    29 Jul 2018 13:28
    6/7

  • Comment number 16. Posted by U17090216

    29 Jul 2018 10:17
    Your score:5/7
    Good try!

  • Comment number 15. Posted by littlechoclatebunny

    29 Jul 2018 8:45
    Your score: 7 / 7
    Top marks!
    Well done your Nasa knowledge is out of this world!

  • Comment number 14. Posted by Zoe

    28 Jul 2018 8:42
    7/7! I love space and I think there could be life on Mars!!!

  • Comment number 13. Posted by kittykatlover

    28 Jul 2018 8:00
    7/7 oh yeah! i love Space so much and am quite freaked out by the fact that there could be life on mars since scientists found liquid water!

  • Comment number 12. Posted by MrB

    28 Jul 2018 6:42
    I've driven past nasa offices

  • Comment number 11. Posted by IN YA SHED 21

    27 Jul 2018 20:52
    i got 7/7
    like if got same

