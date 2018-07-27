Quiz: Nasa - true or false?

To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.
Comment number 20. Posted by pinkfluffyunicorns
Comment number 19. Posted by bpsapphirecbbclover
Comment number 18. Posted by pink Unicorn
Comment number 17. Posted by EmpireFighter09
Comment number 16. Posted by U17090216
Good try!
Comment number 15. Posted by littlechoclatebunny
Top marks!
Well done your Nasa knowledge is out of this world!
Comment number 14. Posted by Zoe
Comment number 13. Posted by kittykatlover
Comment number 12. Posted by MrB
Comment number 11. Posted by IN YA SHED 21
like if got same