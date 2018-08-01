To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What's YOUR weirdest ice cream flavour?

Summer is here, and you know what that means - ice cream!

But some people's tastes are a bit stranger than the average.

Naz has been finding out some of the most bizarre ice cream flavours out there!

Watch the clip and let us know your weirdest ice cream flavour in the comments below.