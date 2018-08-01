play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:29

What's YOUR weirdest ice cream flavour?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: What's YOUR weirdest ice cream flavour?

Summer is here, and you know what that means - ice cream!

But some people's tastes are a bit stranger than the average.

Naz has been finding out some of the most bizarre ice cream flavours out there!

Watch the clip and let us know your weirdest ice cream flavour in the comments below.

Comments

  • View all (37)

More like this

Baccarat Hotel"s Ã’Bear ExtraordinaireÃ“ $1,500 ice cream sundae is shown in New York City
play
1:33

Would YOU pay $1,500 for this ice cream?

Twins Isabelle (left) and Charlotte Abercrombie, 3, enjoying ice creams in Stratford-upon-Avon

Slow-melting ice cream ingredient discovered by scientists

Porridge ice cream stall

Scotland: Porridge ice cream created in 'world first' at Newtonmore museum

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home