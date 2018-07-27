play
Last updated at 09:38

Leyton Orient seek out male dog to help with fox issue

Leyton Orient twitter appeal for male dogs@leytonorientfc
Leyton Orient hope a male dog (or two) will deter any future fox pitch invasions

It's been a busy summer in the football transfer market. Liverpool have signed a goalkeeper for almost £67m and Cristiano Ronaldo was sold to Juventus for £99.2m.

But at National League side Leyton Orient, they are on the look out for a signing with a difference.

The east London club have asked fans with male dogs to help them move some unwanted foxes.

A number of the animals have been spotted on their Brisbane Road pitch.

The club want fans who can come and take their dog for a walk around the pitch.

In a post on their official website they said:

"The club have been having issues with foxes entering the playing surface at night (quite literally the one time we don't want a fox in the box)".

Luckily for the club, a keen candidate has already got in touch.

"Harry K9" turned up for the first day in his new job and judging by the pictures, he may also be giving some of the players a run for their money.

Harry K9 is the first dog to try his hand at the new role@leytonorientfc
"Harry K9" is the first dog to try his hand at the new role

The club have asked specifically for a male dog saying:

"It is thought a dog's presence will help prevent further pitch invasions."

The scent from dogs as they mark their territory (*take a moment to remember how dogs mark their territory*) should help to keep foxes away from the playing area.

Any interested canine candidates can apply to the club's marketing department.

Comments

  • View all (4)

  • Comment number 4. Posted by fizaa29

    29 Jul 2018 20:06
    They are all soo cute 🐻

  • Comment number 3. Posted by budgiemagic9

    29 Jul 2018 7:35
    These are all cute dogs!!
    Go Harry k9

  • Comment number 2. Posted by mint choc chip cookie

    27 Jul 2018 15:26
    i can't believe it!
    i thought that the Harry k9 was the football player but i guess i was wrong!

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Unicorn

    27 Jul 2018 12:45
    Ha

