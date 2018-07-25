play
Last updated at 14:52

Demi Lovato: Singer recovering in hospital

Singer Demi Lovato is recovering in hospital in Los Angeles in the United States.

Reports in the US say it's after a suspected drug overdose. An overdose is when someone takes too many drugs - these can be prescribed or illegal.

The Los Angeles Police Department were called out to a medical emergency in the Hollywood Hills, where the 25-year-old pop star lives.

Her family say she is now awake in hospital.

They sent out this statement: "Demi is with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support."

The singer has spoken about her drug and alcohol problems and has written about them in her songs.

Lots of celebrities and musicians have sent their support to Demi on social media - including Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

  • Comment number 9. Posted by fizaa29

    29 Jul 2018 20:10
    I feel soo sorry for her, because of her addiction but also because of the backlash she is receiving 😪. I really love her!!

  • Comment number 8. Posted by CoralNetballElephant xx

    29 Jul 2018 16:44
    I feel so sorry for her - she is really struggling so there's no hard feelings towards her

  • Comment number 7. Posted by rose lily flower

    29 Jul 2018 10:36
    💓

  • Comment number 6. Posted by Elizabeth x

    28 Jul 2018 8:54
    get well soon Demi x I love Demi Lovato

  • Comment number 5. Posted by bluepeterfan9

    27 Jul 2018 19:29
    I’m so heartbroken for her 💔
    Get well soon Demi 😥💖

  • Comment number 4. Posted by bluepeterfan9

    27 Jul 2018 19:25
    Oh no 🤦‍♀️ I feel so sorry for her but I still love her I think it was a mistake 💖 lovely tweets from Katy Perry 😘and Ariana Grande 😘
    ❤️ Bluie ❤️
    Best wishes Demi Lovato xxxx

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Unicorn

    27 Jul 2018 14:07
    I still love her tho

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Unicorn

    27 Jul 2018 14:00
    You would never of thought she would have drug and alcohol problems. If this was a normal person they would be in trouble, but as she is famous it will probably cause her even more popularity

  • Comment number 1. Posted by SlytherinGalleifreyanPhan

    26 Jul 2018 19:18
    I love Demi so much and I can only send hope that she makes a full recovery. She is so inspirational.

