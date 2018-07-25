play
Last updated at 07:42

Steve Backshall and Helen Glover welcome baby boy into the world

Steve Backshall standing by a river
CBBC's very own action man Steve Backshall and his wife Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover have welcomed a baby boy into the world

Steve Backshall and Helen Glover have had a baby boy!

The couple announced the news on Twitter posting an adorable picture of their new arrival.

Look at those tiny little feet!

Photo posted on social media announcing the new arrivalTwitter/@SteveBackshall

Steve - who is used to going on adventures for CBBC - said: "The biggest adventure begins."

His wife Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover posted the news too saying: "Steve and I are excited to welcome Baby Boy Backshall to the world. We promise to make it a great one for you little man ❤️"

The pair met at a Sport Relief event in 2014 before getting married in 2016.

We don't know the name they have chosen yet, so watch this space. Congratulations from everyone at Newsround!

