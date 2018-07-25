Steve Backshall and Helen Glover welcome baby boy into the world

CBBC's very own action man Steve Backshall and his wife Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover have welcomed a baby boy into the world

Steve Backshall and Helen Glover have had a baby boy!

The couple announced the news on Twitter posting an adorable picture of their new arrival.

Look at those tiny little feet!

Twitter/@SteveBackshall

Steve - who is used to going on adventures for CBBC - said: "The biggest adventure begins."

His wife Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover posted the news too saying: "Steve and I are excited to welcome Baby Boy Backshall to the world. We promise to make it a great one for you little man ❤️"

The pair met at a Sport Relief event in 2014 before getting married in 2016.

We don't know the name they have chosen yet, so watch this space. Congratulations from everyone at Newsround!