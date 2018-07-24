Fifa Player of the Year: The nominees

Getty Images Kylian Mbappe is one of the stars nominated

Fifa has announced the shortlist for the men and women's player of the year awards.

Ten superstars from around the world have been chosen in each category.

The winners will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on 24 September 2018.

England captain Harry Kane has made the list, fresh from winning the Golden Boot at Russia 2018 after scoring six goals.

Kane, joins last year's winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the men's list, but Brazilian superstar Neymar is controversially left out.

Other Premier League players to be included are Belgium duo Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, along with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Kylian Mbappe, star of the victorious France team, is also named.

In the women's list, England defender Lucy Bronze, who won a league and European double during her first season in France with Lyon, is among the nominations.

Brazilian forward Marta is also in the running.

The full lists are:

The Best FIFA Men's Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Real Madrid / Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City)

Antoine Griezmann (France / Atlético Madrid)

Eden Hazard (Belgium / Chelsea)

Harry Kane (England / Tottenham Hotspur)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona)

Luka Modrić (Croatia / Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

Raphaël Varane (France / Real Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women's Player: