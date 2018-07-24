play
Dogs: A man's best friend

A dogGetty Images
New research shows that dogs will help their owners if they are upset

Dogs have often been called a man's best friend and now a study has proven it!

Researchers from John Hopkins University in Baltimore invited 34 dogs and their owners to take part in a unique experiment.

The research shows that dogs will do all they can to make their owners feel better, even overcoming obstacles to help them out.

They put the owners behind a clear door which was held shut with magnets.

The dogs could still see and hear their owners and they were asked to either hum Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star or start crying.

When the owner pretended to cry, their dog would open the door three times faster than dogs whose owners were humming.

The stress levels of the dogs was also tested. They found that some dogs were really stressed by their owner pretending to cry, causing them to panic and stand still.

Do you think this is the right? If you have a dog - are they your best friend? Let us know!

Comments

  • View all (5)

  • Comment number 5. Posted by CoralNetballElephant xx

    29 Jul 2018 16:54
    Awww!

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Orangetangykangaroo

    28 Jul 2018 13:20
    I have and King Charles Cavalier and he is the BEST dog anyone could want 🐶❤️

  • Comment number 3. Posted by pinkpanther

    25 Jul 2018 10:09
    I don't have a dog because I already have cat but my favourite dogs are golden retrievers, cocker spaniels and King Charles cavaliers!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by BlueJellyDoughnut10

    24 Jul 2018 18:28
    I love Dgs! Like this comment if u do too!🐶My dogs so sweet too!😘😘😘

  • Comment number 1. Posted by ReadingProsper123

    24 Jul 2018 17:15
    I have a dog (a golden retriever) and she is the sweetest creature EVER!!! She is really playful and funny however if anyone shows any signs of distress, she comes over immediately and comforts them. Dogs really are man's best friend!

