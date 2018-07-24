Dogs: A man's best friend

Getty Images New research shows that dogs will help their owners if they are upset

Dogs have often been called a man's best friend and now a study has proven it!

Researchers from John Hopkins University in Baltimore invited 34 dogs and their owners to take part in a unique experiment.

The research shows that dogs will do all they can to make their owners feel better, even overcoming obstacles to help them out.

They put the owners behind a clear door which was held shut with magnets.

The dogs could still see and hear their owners and they were asked to either hum Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star or start crying.

When the owner pretended to cry, their dog would open the door three times faster than dogs whose owners were humming.

The stress levels of the dogs was also tested. They found that some dogs were really stressed by their owner pretending to cry, causing them to panic and stand still.

Do you think this is the right? If you have a dog - are they your best friend? Let us know!