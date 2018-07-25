Greece wildfires: Country declares three days of mourning

Getty Images Hundreds of firefighters have been helping put the flames out

The Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, has declared three days of mourning following the wildfires that took the lives of 74 people and injured 150.

Firefighters have been battling the flames since Monday, but many people were trapped due to strong winds.

In some areas around the capital city of Athens, people have left their homes to escape the fires.

But with temperatures set to soar again, they are in a race against time to get the fires under control.

As part of a huge rescue effort, emergency workers have used boats and helicopters to fight the fires and rescue people.

Boats have been picking up people who were able to escape the flames by running into the sea.

EPA Greece has asked for help from other European countries

How are the authorities responding?

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared a state of emergency, saying "all emergency forces" had been mobilised. He has asked other European countries for helicopters and additional firefighters to help tackle the fires.

Italy, Germany, Poland and France have all sent help in the form of planes, vehicles and extra firefighters.

A special website has now been set up to help people find missing friends and family.

The wildfires are the worst to hit Greece since 2007.

What caused the fires?

Fires are a recurring problem during the hot, dry summer months in Greece. The flames this week were fanned by high winds.

Sometimes, fires occur naturally, ignited by heat from the sun or a lightning strike.

But most wildfires are due to human carelessness like campfires, discarding lit cigarettes, not burning rubbish properly, or playing with matches or fireworks.

Sometimes fires are also started deliberately.