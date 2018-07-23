Comic-Con 2018: Five cool things we learnt from Doctor Who to Spider-Man

Daniel Knighton

Have you heard of San Diego Comic-Con?

It's an event that happens every year in California, USA and it brings all the the biggest names of the comic, television and film world to show off lots of new stuff.

Here's a look at all the coolest things you need to know:

Doctor Who: The 13th Doctor's new sonic screwdriver revealed

Kevin Winter Jodie Whittaker at the Comic Con

Doctor Who proved to be a big deal for fans as it returns in Autumn 2018.

They were treated to a trailer, a new poster, and even a glimpse of the 13th Doctor's new sonic screwdriver.

Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Doctor, brought out the device and showed it to the crowd of 6,000 excited fans.

While it looks very different to past ones, such as its yellow light, it looks like they have kept its famous sound.

It was also confirmed that the Doctor's age old foe, the Daleks, will not feature in Season 11.

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Fantastic Beasts panel as film's villain

Getty Images Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Fans of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' were treated to a surprise appearance from Johnny Depp, who was in character as Gellert Grindelwald.

He plays the villainous wizard in the latest Fantastic Beasts instalment, which is set decades before the events of Harry Potter.

As Grindelwald, he said: "Magic blooms only in rare souls. It is granted to those who live for higher purposes. What a world we would make for all of humanity."

His character is considered to be an extremely dangerous Dark Wizard that wants wizards to dominate Muggles.

Johnny Depp's appearance was a surprise to those attending as he had not been included in the guest list for Comic Con.

Fans of DC films are excited about the new Aquaman film

Getty Images Jason Mamoa (left) and the other cast members of the new DC film 'Aquaman'

The film is about the character Arthur Curry and his discovery that he is heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Fans can expect to see him at 9 and 13-years-old in the film, from handling bullies to being older and dealing with an army of powerful enemies.

Director, James Wan, said that he wants it to be "more like a science fiction fantasy film than a traditional superhero movie."

The film is coming to cinemas around Christmas.

The first ever transgender superhero to appear on TV has been revealed

Getty Images Nicole Maines who plays the first ever transgender superhero

American series Supergirl will become the first show to feature a transgender superhero.

The character Nia Nal, who becomes known as Dreamer, is played by transgender actor and campaigner Nicole Maines.

It focuses on Superman's cousin, Kara Danvers, as she lives a double-life as a superhero on Earth.

Nicole Maines described her role as only fitting that "we have a trans superhero for trans kids to look up to."

She said: "She is a reporter, she is hopeful, she's powerful, wise and such a good friend."

New Spider-Man film sparks excitement

Getty Images Shameik Moore who does the voice over for Miles Morales

The new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which features the first non-white Spider-Man in film, has sparked excitement for the film's release.

The film follows Miles Morales, one of many that goes by Spider-Man, as he teams up with a number of other 'Spider-People' to face off a looming threat.

It was announced was that Spider-Man Noir, Penny Parker, and Spider-Ham (voiced by Nicolas Cage, Kimiko Glenn, and John Mulaney respectively) would be a part of the action.

Other familiar names - including Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy - will also feature in the film.

The release date for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is 14 December 2018.