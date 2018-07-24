Antarctica scientist answers your questions about what life is like there

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Antarctica is an amazing place, but how much do we know about it?
Have you ever wondered what kind of animals live there? Can you watch TV or use the internet?
We've put some of your questions to Dr Jess Walkup, leader of the Rothera Research Station in Antarctica working for the British Antarctic Survey.
Jess lives and works at the centre so there is no one better to answer your questions about what life is like there.