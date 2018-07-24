play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:33

Antarctica scientist answers your questions about what life is like there

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Antarctica is an amazing place, but how much do we know about it?

Have you ever wondered what kind of animals live there? Can you watch TV or use the internet?

We've put some of your questions to Dr Jess Walkup, leader of the Rothera Research Station in Antarctica working for the British Antarctic Survey.

Jess lives and works at the centre so there is no one better to answer your questions about what life is like there.

More like this

One of the largest Adelie penguin colonies in Antarctica situated in Hope Bay on Trinity Peninsula
play
2:23

What's it like to live in Antarctica?

Icebergs drift in the sea in Cierva Cove, on the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula in Antarctica.
play
1:03

The Big Question: How far under water do icebergs go?

A cartoon penguin
play
1:15

The Big Question: Why can't penguins fly?

penguins
play
0:32

Check out these nosy penguins!

Mark Robinson
play
0:28

This is the fastest mile ever run in Antarctica

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home