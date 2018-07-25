'Why I protest against Vladimir Putin and the Russian government'

Nikita, 15, regularly protests against the Russian government led by President Vladimir Putin.

Many people have different opinions about the Russian president.

"My main reason [for protesting] is that the government here limits our freedom," he says. "I am affected by this."

He believes that feeling free is very important. "Your power is in your freedom," he says.

Nikita also does not feel that Putin understands the younger generation, but he does say that he does not speak for all of the young people in Russia as not everyone agrees with him.

Many people don't share the same views as Nikita and they support Putin.

Nikita tells us why he feels the way that he does and what it is like to protest against the Russian government.

