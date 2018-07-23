Toronto shooting: What's happening in Canada?

Reuters The attack happened on this street in Toronto, Canada's biggest city

There was a shooting on a street in Toronto in Canada on Sunday night.

Canadian police say it happened in the city's Greektown district, where the attacker is said to have targeted a restaurant.

Police still aren't sure why the shooting was carried out, but say the suspected gunman has been killed.

2 people were killed and 12 others were injured in the shooting.

Reuters

Some of the victims were treated at the scene, while others have been taken to local hospitals.

They're asking for people who saw what happened to come forward to speak to them.

Gun violence in Canada is much lower than in the United States, but higher than in Europe and many other Western countries including the UK and Australia.

Toronto - Canada's largest city - has seen a steady increase in gun violence, with 392 shootings in 2017.

Earlier this year Canada's government revealed their plans for tighter gun control measures, including tougher background checks for people buying guns, and screening people with a history of violence.

They also wanted to make shops keep a record of who they have sold guns to, and pass this information on to police.

Gun control has often sparked divisive debates in Canada. That's because a lot of the country's population live in rural (countryside) areas, where guns are widely owned and used.