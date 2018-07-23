Elephants on the Move: Transporting four females from Twycross Zoo to Blackpool

Have you HERD the news? Twycross Zoo's all-female Asian elephant herd are moving from their current home in the Midlands to a zoo in the seaside resort of Blackpool!

These endangered Asian elephants will be sharing their new home with an adult male bull elephant and will be in a perfect location to breed and live naturally, hopefully ensuring the long-term survival of the species.

Four elephants will be making the move, the eldest Minbu who's 33 years old, stubborn Noorjahan, playful Tara and baby Esha!

This mammoth move wont be easy and has taken months of preparation, training and lots of fruit bribes!

Watch this video to find out how keepers transported the huge animals.

You can see more in Elephants on the Move on Monday 23 July at 7.30pm on BBC One.