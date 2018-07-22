Sheep racing held on Sark in Channel Islands

You've probably heard of horse, greyhound and pigeons racing - but what about sheep?

The annual sheep race on the Channel Island of Sark is being held this weekend.

About 1,000 people come every year to watch as the sheep race with teddy bear jockeys tied to their backs.

The event takes place in a grassy field, and the animals are not forced to run to make sure they are not exploited

All money raised goes to the island's medical charity.

Sark is in the Bailiwick of Guernsey, and part of the British Isles even though it is geographically closer to France than the UK.

The island is one of the few remaining places in the world where cars are banned from roads and only tractors and horse-drawn vehicles are allowed.