Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Happy birthday, Prince George!

He turns five today and the royals have released a new picture of him.

It shows him grinning and was taken after the christening of his baby brother Prince Louis.

Reuters Prince George's first appearance, when he was only one day old

Prince George recently finished his first year at school, where he played a sheep in the nativity play at Christmas.

To mark his birthday, a new £5 coin has been issued by the Royal Mint, showing St George and the dragon on the back.