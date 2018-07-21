Sooty turns 70 - but how old are your other favourite puppets?

Getty Images/PA Sooty has appeared in numerous shows for both the BBC and ITV

Sooty turned 70 this week - and isn't he looking good?

It's been 70 years since puppeteer Harry Corbett bought the bear glove puppet on Blackpool's North Pier in 1948 to entertain his children.

Sooty shot to fame four years later, winning the BBC's Talent Night programme in 1952 and bagging himself a series.

Sooty's still looking pretty youthful - so we've taken a look back at some other puppet favourites to see if they're as young as they look.

Big Bird - 48 years

Big Bird made his first appearance in Sesame Street in November 1969 - making him a very respectable 48 years old.

The eight feet tall yellow canary can roller skate, ice skate as well as dance, swim and sing.

He's a giant puppet, operated by a puppeteer who climbs inside the costume.

Hacker T. Dog - 9 years

First hitting our screens in 2009, CBBC's Hacker T. Dog is practically a pupper - at only nine years old.

Best known for his straight-talking and his love of meat paste, Hacker will be hoping he can stay as youthful looking as the other puppets in this list.

Gordon the Gopher - 33 years

Presenter Philip Schofield with Gordon the Gopher in 1988

Here's a CBBC favourite that your parents might remember. Gordon the Gopher first appeared in 1985 - presenting television shows with Phillip Schofield, in the old version of CBBC HQ.

Gordon had an eventful celeb life - once getting attacked by a puppy that had been brought on to the show. He survived to tell the tale.

Kermit the frog - 63 years

Kermit's almost hit retirement age at 63, but he's still going strong.

He started life in 1955 and was devised by Muppets creator Jim Henson.

In his early days he was made from an old coat with ping pong balls for eyes! But over the years, Kermit's been fine tuned and is one of the most recognisable Muppets.