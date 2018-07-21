Would YOU pay $1,500 for this ice cream?

Think of all the things you could do with $1,500 - that's around £1,144!

You could buy your Nan some super nice biscuits or maybe even a fancy little hat for your dog.

Or maybe you would just want to splurge it all on a special vanilla ice cream sundae?

Called the Bear Extraordinaire (that's French for the extraordinary bear in case you were wondering), it's made with rare ingredients like black truffles, and gold leaf, and is served inside a fine crystal figurine that diners can take home.

It's being sold by the Baccarat Hotel in New York, USA. Talk about pr-ICE-y!