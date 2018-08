Prepare to see something even more miraculous than a pig flying through the sky. Yes, let us show you a massive plane that looks like a beluga whale!

It weighs 125 tonnes - that's the same as over 83 real life beluga whales!

It's designed to carry very heavy cargo over thousands of miles, and this week it made its first flight from France to the UK.

Judging by people's reactions, it went whaley well!