The Voice Kids 2018: Daniel wins ITV talent show

Six singers made it through - but it was Daniel who triumphed in The Voice Kids final.

Daniel, who was mentored by Pixie Lott, sang Mariah Carey's Any Time You Need A Friend.

He won a family holiday to Disneyland in Paris, France and £30,000.

Sienna-Leigh and Yaroslav competed for Team Will; Lilia and Daniel represented Team Pixie; and Harry and Drew sang for Team Danny.

ITV Pictures The Voice Kids were mentored by Danny, Pixie and will.i.am

