The Voice Kids 2018: Daniel wins ITV talent show

Six singers made it through - but it was Daniel who triumphed in The Voice Kids final.
Daniel, who was mentored by Pixie Lott, sang Mariah Carey's Any Time You Need A Friend.
He won a family holiday to Disneyland in Paris, France and £30,000.
Sienna-Leigh and Yaroslav competed for Team Will; Lilia and Daniel represented Team Pixie; and Harry and Drew sang for Team Danny.
so proud
Oh well, i'm happy for Daniel anyway.
Lilia was a little pocket rocket. I can’t believe pixies won twice in a row.
