The Voice Kids 2018: Daniel wins ITV talent show

Daniel from The Voice KidsITV

Six singers made it through - but it was Daniel who triumphed in The Voice Kids final.

Daniel, who was mentored by Pixie Lott, sang Mariah Carey's Any Time You Need A Friend.

He won a family holiday to Disneyland in Paris, France and £30,000.

Sienna-Leigh and Yaroslav competed for Team Will; Lilia and Daniel represented Team Pixie; and Harry and Drew sang for Team Danny.

The Voice Kids judges posingITV Pictures
The Voice Kids were mentored by Danny, Pixie and will.i.am

Do you think Daniel was the right winner? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments

  • View all (31)

  • Comment number 31. Posted by MoominMartha

    25 Jul 2018 15:39
    I have already

  • Comment number 30. Posted by no-1 fan

    23 Jul 2018 10:55
    he bout the end of the year sony to us all

    so proud

  • Comment number 29. Posted by HullMusicCultureOffical2018

    23 Jul 2018 8:55
    I'm So Pround Of The Voice Kids Finalist 2018 Because There All Amazing And Showed The Personality Throught Their Songs.But TeamPixie Are Such A Brilliant Team And I Thought That Lilla And Daniel Represent Absolutely Wonderful.But For Me I Had Everyone Stand Out For Me.It Was REALLY Hard To Choose But Congratulations Daniel,TeamPixie And Everyone Else.

  • Comment number 28. Posted by U16986952

    23 Jul 2018 8:23
    he sang so well

  • Comment number 27. Posted by CBBC cyan turtle 11

    22 Jul 2018 22:40
    Daniel deserved to win otherwise Lilia should have won both of them were really good!

  • Comment number 26. Posted by marvelousbrightstar

    22 Jul 2018 20:27
    I wanted sienna-Leigh,Drew or Yaroslav to win because on Russia the voice, no-one turned.
    Oh well, i'm happy for Daniel anyway.

  • Comment number 25. Posted by Pook

    22 Jul 2018 16:53
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment number 24. Posted by pinkfluffyunicorn

    22 Jul 2018 11:52
    I wanted him to win or sienna-Leigh as they didn’t realise how talented they are.
    Lilia was a little pocket rocket. I can’t believe pixies won twice in a row.

  • Comment number 23. Posted by Unicorn

    22 Jul 2018 10:38
    Drew sorry, i wannted her to win

  • Comment number 22. Posted by Unicorn

    22 Jul 2018 10:37
    Dree

