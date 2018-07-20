play
Last updated at 07:53

Now 100: Half of us own one of these albums but why is it so special?

The 'Now That's What I Call Music' album series has sold more than 120 million copies and spent a record 654 weeks at number one.

A new album is released three times a year and it's thought that half the people in the UK have either bought or been given one.

In 2017, it sold 3.2 million albums - that's more than Ed Sheeran!

The 100th album is released on Friday 20 July.

To mark the big day we asked some kids in Manchester to listen to five of the biggest hits from the albums over the last 35 years.

But what did they think of these hits from Cher, Phil Collins, Kylie, Wet Wet Wet, and Spice Girls? Watch the video above to find out.

Comments

  • View all (8)

  • Comment number 8. Posted by redrollinghedgehog

    23 Jul 2018 8:41
    2/6
    Well, music isn't really my speciality...

  • Comment number 7. Posted by cupstacker

    23 Jul 2018 6:47
    I have

    NOW 97
    NOW 98
    NOW Dad Rock
    NOW Country Vol. 8 (American)

    My friend has

    NOW 1
    NOW 2
    NOW 3
    NOW Party

  • Comment number 6. Posted by cupstacker

    23 Jul 2018 6:43
    On the actual BBC News, they said their next goal was to hit (get it) NOW 200 in 2053! 😲

  • Comment number 5. Posted by harrypotteranimalover

    21 Jul 2018 15:50
    3/6

    i'm happy with that

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Diamond16dolphin

    21 Jul 2018 11:27
    Your score: 1 / 6
    Try again!
    💎16🐬
    Diamond16dolphin

  • Comment number 3. Posted by StarPuff

    21 Jul 2018 10:17
    1/6
    Oops!!,

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Hermione Granger

    20 Jul 2018 17:09
    I have Now 98 and I want Now 100
    I got 6/6

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Unicorn

    20 Jul 2018 14:35
    Cool

