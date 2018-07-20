Now 100: Half of us own one of these albums but why is it so special?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What do these kids think of Cher, Phil Collins, Kylie, Wet Wet Wet, and Spice Girls? (Available to UK users only)

The 'Now That's What I Call Music' album series has sold more than 120 million copies and spent a record 654 weeks at number one.

A new album is released three times a year and it's thought that half the people in the UK have either bought or been given one.

In 2017, it sold 3.2 million albums - that's more than Ed Sheeran!

The 100th album is released on Friday 20 July.

To mark the big day we asked some kids in Manchester to listen to five of the biggest hits from the albums over the last 35 years.

But what did they think of these hits from Cher, Phil Collins, Kylie, Wet Wet Wet, and Spice Girls? Watch the video above to find out.