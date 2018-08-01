Hockey Women's World Cup: Test your knowledge of this year's tournament

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: England stars Maddie and Alex answer your hockey questions

England's hockey team are through to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup.

They grabbed their place after beating South Korea 2-0 at the tournament that's taking place in London right now.

Two of the team's players - Alex Danson, who is captain and plays forward, and Maddie Hinch, the goalkeeper, have been answering your questions about what it's like to play for their country.



Newsround's also been checking out just how much Maddie knows about her own sport and its history.

But there's a twist! Maddie has to save goals while answering the questions.