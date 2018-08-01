play
Hockey Women's World Cup: Test your knowledge of this year's tournament

WATCH: England stars Maddie and Alex answer your hockey questions

England's hockey team are through to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup.

They grabbed their place after beating South Korea 2-0 at the tournament that's taking place in London right now.

Two of the team's players - Alex Danson, who is captain and plays forward, and Maddie Hinch, the goalkeeper, have been answering your questions about what it's like to play for their country.

WATCH: Maddie takes our hockey quiz!

Newsround's also been checking out just how much Maddie knows about her own sport and its history.

But there's a twist! Maddie has to save goals while answering the questions.

