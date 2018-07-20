play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:13

Anniversary Games: How would athletes Zharnel Hughes and Sam Hendricks do against a kangaroo?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you put British sprinter Zharnel Hughes and American pole vaulter Sam Hendricks against each other, it'd be the battle of SPEED v JUMPING.

They're both heading to London this weekend to take part in the Muller Anniversary Games.

But as two of the world's best athletes, competing in different sports, is it really fair to pit them against each other?

Maybe not...so let's try something else shall we.

How would Sam do if you asked him to jump over a moving bus? And would Zharnel still come out on top if he had to race against a kangaroo?

More like this

Mo Farah
play
1:06

Mo Farah shares tips for young athletes

Jessica Ennis draped in a Union Jack flag
play
0:37

Jessica Ennis 'excited' for London Anniversary Games

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home