How to take photos of wild animals without harming them

If you're lucky enough to be jetting off somewhere exciting for your holidays, you might come across some exotic animals too.

But in some cases posing or taking pictures with some wild animals, can be harmful to them. You also need to make sure you keep yourself safe.

The RSPCA say they've received hundreds of complaints from people who've seen animals being exploited.

In some cases endangered animals are illegally captured and taken away from their natural habitats.

These animals are often kept in cages and brought out for tourists to take selfies with them.

Last year, Instagram said it was banning the use of certain hashtags to help prevent dangerous animal tourism.

If you do see an animal which appears to be in distress or injured, tell the adult you are with and ask them to report what's happening to the authorities.

So is it possible to take photos without harming animals?

Chiara from animal welfare group World Animal Protection has this advice.