play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:30

How to take photos of wild animals without harming them

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you're lucky enough to be jetting off somewhere exciting for your holidays, you might come across some exotic animals too.

But in some cases posing or taking pictures with some wild animals, can be harmful to them. You also need to make sure you keep yourself safe.

The RSPCA say they've received hundreds of complaints from people who've seen animals being exploited.

In some cases endangered animals are illegally captured and taken away from their natural habitats.

These animals are often kept in cages and brought out for tourists to take selfies with them.

Last year, Instagram said it was banning the use of certain hashtags to help prevent dangerous animal tourism.

If you do see an animal which appears to be in distress or injured, tell the adult you are with and ask them to report what's happening to the authorities.

So is it possible to take photos without harming animals?

Chiara from animal welfare group World Animal Protection has this advice.

More like this

A mother koala with her baby, sitting on a tree branch.

Instagram cracks down on searches for animal selfies

Lion tamers from the circus show called "An Evening with Lions and Tigers" Anthony Beckwith and Thomas Chipperfield

Should wild animals perform in circus shows?

A seal looks shocked at another seal turning its head.
image

Animal Magic: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Photos
image

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Amazing animals

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home