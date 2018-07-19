New health education lessons for children in England

Getty Images

Children in primary and secondary school in England will be taught new lessons on relationships, mental health and healthy lifestyles from 2020.

Staying safe online, using technology safely and keeping personal information private will also be part of the curriculum.

The lessons will be known as Health Education.

The Department for Education have announced the plans for the lessons, saying they've been updated to reflect issues children face in modern life.

Pupils will learn about mental health and developing skills such as confidence and resilience.

The last time the guidance was changed was in 2000.

They are now opening their plans to teachers, parents and young people to get their views before the lesson plans are put into place.

Another big issue the government wants to tackle is educating children on how to live a healthy lifestyle and how this can impact their physical health.

They also aim to teach children to recognise if they or others are struggling with mental health, and what to do about it.