Last updated at 06:59

New health education lessons for children in England

Children working at deskGetty Images

Children in primary and secondary school in England will be taught new lessons on relationships, mental health and healthy lifestyles from 2020.

Staying safe online, using technology safely and keeping personal information private will also be part of the curriculum.

The lessons will be known as Health Education.

The Department for Education have announced the plans for the lessons, saying they've been updated to reflect issues children face in modern life.

Children putting their hands up in classroomGetty Images
Pupils will learn about mental health and developing skills such as confidence and resilience.

The last time the guidance was changed was in 2000.

They are now opening their plans to teachers, parents and young people to get their views before the lesson plans are put into place.

Another big issue the government wants to tackle is educating children on how to live a healthy lifestyle and how this can impact their physical health.

They also aim to teach children to recognise if they or others are struggling with mental health, and what to do about it.

Comments

  • View all (10)

  • Comment number 10. Posted by BlueJellyDoughnut10

    20 Jul 2018 8:17
    Cool😎

  • Comment number 9. Posted by pink Unicorn

    20 Jul 2018 7:37
    This is a good idea!

  • Comment number 8. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    19 Jul 2018 20:29
    #hope I think (and correct me if I'm wrong) is the hope that this will raise awareness for health conditions so people can be happier (I've probably got that all wrong)

  • Comment number 7. Posted by purplesparklytrampoline

    19 Jul 2018 18:45
    wats #hope???

  • Comment number 6. Posted by StarPuff

    19 Jul 2018 18:33
    Sounds fun and interesting actually!

  • Comment number 5. Posted by StarPuff

    19 Jul 2018 18:33
    Ok...

  • Comment number 4. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    19 Jul 2018 17:59
    #hope

  • Comment number 3. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    19 Jul 2018 17:58
    If there was anything incorrect in my last comment or this one actually, blame autocorrect

  • Comment number 2. Posted by MeepymooSparkleUnicorn11

    19 Jul 2018 17:57
    This is a fabulous idea because a lot of people in my form don’t know about things like Down’s syndrome, autism, epilepsy, Tourette’s syndrome, cerebral palsy etc when I think it’s important we’d know so people can get the support they need and understand each other more. My brother has autism and he doesn’t always get the support he needs from school and places he visits but if people knew more then life would be better, easier and happier.

  • Comment number 1. Posted by rose lily flower

    19 Jul 2018 15:55
    If this could help with things like autism and cerebral palsy... #hope.

