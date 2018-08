Reuters

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has retired from rugby at the age of 29.

He had been sidelined for the 2017-18 season by knee and neck surgery.

Warburton added: "Unfortunately, after a long period of rest and rehabilitation the decision to retire from rugby has been made with my health and wellbeing as a priority."

Newsround takes a look back at his career.

Reuters 74 - the number of caps Warburton won for Wales

PA 5 - the number of Test matches he played in for the British and Irish Lions

Michael Steele 49 - the record number of times Warburton captained Wales

Getty Images 22 - Warburton's age when he was appointed Wales captain ahead of the 2011 World Cup

Steve Bardens - World Rugby 11 - the number of World Cup appearances Warburton made

Reuters 34 - the number of 6 Nations Championship appearances Warburton made