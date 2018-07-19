Can one island in Wales save puffins from extinction?

A tiny island off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, could be helping the puffin make a comeback.

Numbers of the bird in most parts of the UK and in Europe are going down but their population on Skomer Island is booming.

Now scientists are trying to find out why they are doing so well there, and whether it could help puffin populations in other places.

Researchers have attached small tracking devices and cameras to the birds to find out where they go to get their food, how they catch it and exactly what they are eating.