play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:08

Thai cave boys leave hospital to return home

Twelve Thai boys and their football coach, rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped, attend a press conference in Chiang Rai on July 18, 2018, following their discharge from the hospital.Getty Images
The boys appeared on stage at a news conference in their football kit

The twelve boys and their football coach who were trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave in Thailand have been released from hospital.

The Wild Boars junior football team members arrived at a news conference smiling and playing with footballs.

One of the boys, 14-year-old Adul Sam-on, described the "moment of miracle" when two British divers found them.

"I was stunned because they were English so I said 'hello'," he said.

After the news conference, the boys will go back to their homes and families, officials say.

The group had been in hospital since last week, when they were pulled from the underground cave complex in a three-day rescue mission.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Find out how the boys got stuck in the cave
How did the boys get stuck?

The 12 boys - aged between 11 and 16 - and their coach are part of a football team called Moo Pa, which means Wild Boar.

It is believed they entered the cave on 23 June when it was dry and sudden heavy rains blocked the exit.

During rainy seasons in Thailand, the waters in the caves can rise very high.

Rushing water and mud then trapped the boys inside.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Martin finds out how the boys got rescued
How were they rescued?

The rescue mission began on Sunday 8 July and involved 90 expert divers - 40 from Thailand and 50 from other countries.

These divers had been working together to help guide the boys through the long, difficult passages of the cave. Some areas are very narrow.

The boys left the cave by walking, climbing and swimming through the different passages.

While swimming, each boy was helped by two divers as they followed a rope called a dive line, which helped lead the group out of the cave.

A screen grab shows boys rescued from the Thai cave wearing mask and resting in a hospital in Chiang RaiReuters
The boys are due to return to their normal lives after leaving hospital

The boys wore special diving masks that cover their whole face as this helped them breathe more easily from their oxygen tanks.

Their large, heavy oxygen tanks were also being carried for them by the rescue divers.

The rescue operation was started before more rain arrived, which would have made it harder to rescue the boys.

All 13 were transferred to a hospital in Chiang Rai where they have received medical and psychological help. They are all said to be recovering well.

Comments

  • View all (7)

  • Comment number 7. Posted by U17082459

    19 Jul 2018 21:07
    so happy they are out of that cave

  • Comment number 6. Posted by rose lily flower

    19 Jul 2018 15:53
    My best wishes are with them all.

  • Comment number 5. Posted by BlueJellyDoughnut10

    19 Jul 2018 6:29
    So pleased they got out!

  • Comment number 4. Posted by catfaceunicorn

    18 Jul 2018 19:50
    That must have been terrifying being stuck in a cave!

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Absloutley Jazzy

    18 Jul 2018 18:17
    This just shows if we can work together anything is possible.

  • Comment number 2. Posted by Mermaid of books

    18 Jul 2018 17:58
    Yay

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Hermione Granger

    18 Jul 2018 16:34
    I'm so happy for them

More like this

Thai boy wearing a hospital mask with food emojis around him
play
0:36

Thai boys ask for their favourite food

A video grab handout made available by Thai Royal Navy shows some of the members of a trapped soccer team in a section of Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park

Thailand cave rescue: 12 boys and their coach rescued

Saman Gunan lost consciousness during the return part of the dive and died

The heroes of the Thai cave rescue

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home