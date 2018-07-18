play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:09

Slime: What you can do to make sure yours is safe

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Slime - it's gooey, it's sticky and it's slimy, of course!

But an investigation has found some slime toys contain potentially unsafe levels of a chemical, which can make you sick.

The research by Which? - a group which looks into what people buy - found eight out of 11 popular slime products contained higher than recommended levels of a chemical called boron.

The types of slime were all bought on Amazon. The website has now stopped selling all eight of the products.

The products found with above the recommended level of the chemical boron were:

  • Jupiter Juice (pink) by Toysmith
  • Fluffy Slime (pink) by CCINEE
  • Crystal Slime Magic Clay (pink) by Cosoro Dodolu
  • Mini Bucket Putty (green) by Baker Ross
  • Slime Toy (purple) by iBase Toy
  • Fluffy Slime (blue) by LOYO
  • Brezeh Free Slime Toy (orange) by Brezeh
  • My Fluffy Slime (green) by Virtuotrade

So what can you do to make sure your slime is safe? We asked Adam French from Which? to let us know.

More like this

DIY slime
play
1:52

Slime: What's the deal with slime?

kids
play
1:12

Slime: Watch these kids take a bath in a paddling pool full of slime

Slime
play
1:30

Slime: Social media star Alyssa Jagan reveals how she makes her videos

Top Stories

Person holding a plastic recycling bin

Most plastic waste can't be recycled!

Goat takeover a garden
play
0:28

Goats on the loose

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Newsround Home