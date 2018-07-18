Slime: What you can do to make sure yours is safe

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Slime - it's gooey, it's sticky and it's slimy, of course!
But an investigation has found some slime toys contain potentially unsafe levels of a chemical, which can make you sick.
The research by Which? - a group which looks into what people buy - found eight out of 11 popular slime products contained higher than recommended levels of a chemical called boron.
The types of slime were all bought on Amazon. The website has now stopped selling all eight of the products.
The products found with above the recommended level of the chemical boron were:
So what can you do to make sure your slime is safe? We asked Adam French from Which? to let us know.