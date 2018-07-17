Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
CBBC
Newsround
CBBC iPlayer
CBBC on TV
Bitesize
CBeebies
Own It
CBBC Help
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Home
Menu
Home
Shows
Games
Quizzes
Watch
Join In
Topics
Newsround
Newsround
play
Watch
Newsround
17 July 2018
17 July 2018
Last updated at
14:17
Gaming: 'People don't understand how much they're spending'
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What do young gamers think about loot boxes, skins and player packs?
Top Stories
Which emoji do you like to use the most?
23m ago
23 minutes ago
Hosepipe ban - tips to save water
4h ago
4 hours ago
Lessons to prevent knife crime
7h ago
7 hours ago
Newsround Home