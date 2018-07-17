Black, Asian and ethnic minorities are not properly represented in children's books

Have you ever thought about the race of a character when reading a book?

Well last year 9,115 children's books were published in the UK, but only 391 of these - 4% - had a Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic (BAME) character.

Even when there was a character from an ethnic minority background, they were the main character in only 1% of these books.

But 32% of school children in England come from BAME backgrounds - so this means most of the books read aren't properly representing children in the UK.

These figures all come from a new study by a charity called the The Centre for Literacy in Primary Education (CLPE).

Many people think that things need to change and the characters need to reflect the kids in the UK.

Ayshah has been finding out what you think.