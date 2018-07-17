play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:34

Black, Asian and ethnic minorities are not properly represented in children's books

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Have you ever thought about the race of a character when reading a book?

Well last year 9,115 children's books were published in the UK, but only 391 of these - 4% - had a Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic (BAME) character.

Even when there was a character from an ethnic minority background, they were the main character in only 1% of these books.

But 32% of school children in England come from BAME backgrounds - so this means most of the books read aren't properly representing children in the UK.

These figures all come from a new study by a charity called the The Centre for Literacy in Primary Education (CLPE).

Many people think that things need to change and the characters need to reflect the kids in the UK.

Ayshah has been finding out what you think.

More like this

Malorie Blackman
play
0:58

Malorie Blackman on why she got into writing

Women

Black History Month in Britain: Great women you should know about

School kids discuss the issue of racism with anti-bullying campaigner Alex Holmes
play
2:51

Racism: What would you do if you ever saw it happening?

Laura Pidcock from Show Racism The Red Card.
play
1:31

Schools had more than 87,000 racism cases in four years

Children speak to politicians outside Westminster
play
1:51

Why are there so few black politicians?

Top Stories

Illustration of the probe flying near to the Sun

Nasa is launching a seriously amazing mission next week

Model of Napoleon
play
0:44

Well this is one way to bring history to life!

Chips
play
1:54

Are fries really French? Or is it all a lie?

Newsround Home