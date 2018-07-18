Melissa and Cerys have dinner with former US First Lady Michelle Obama

Getty Images

Two girls have had dinner with former US First Lady Michelle Obama in Edinburgh on Tuesday night after winning a competition.

Michelle Obama is the wife of the last President of the United States Barack Obama.

They submitted videos explaining what they would do if they ruled Scotland for a chance to go to the event.

Melissa and Cerys were selected by organisers from the Hunter Foundation.

Cerys said she was "excited and nervous" about the dinner

Melissa said "I'm excited to meet Mrs Obama and show her how children in Scotland have a voice"

Cerys' video focused on bullying and prejudice, while Melissa's film was about child poverty in Scotland.

She continued: "She's really inspirational because she was the first African-American First Lady"

Melissa said "I feel proud to win this competition and I am excited to meet Mrs Obama and show her how children in Scotland have a voice".