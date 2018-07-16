Exciting sneak peak at new Dr Who series!

A trailer of the new series of Dr Who has been shown for the first time.

It was played at half time in the World Cup final when millions of people were watching the football.

It shows the doctor in action with her "companions" for the first time.

Jodie Whittaker was announced as the first female doctor in July last year.

The 11th series of Dr Who will be shown on BBC 1 this autumn.

Her companions on the show will be played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

