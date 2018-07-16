play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 16:12

Exciting sneak peak at new Dr Who series!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

A trailer of the new series of Dr Who has been shown for the first time.

It was played at half time in the World Cup final when millions of people were watching the football.

It shows the doctor in action with her "companions" for the first time.

Jodie Whittaker was announced as the first female doctor in July last year.

The 11th series of Dr Who will be shown on BBC 1 this autumn.

Her companions on the show will be played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Take at look at them all here!

Take a ook

More like this

Peter Capaldi and Hayley
play
2:31

Peter Capaldi: Dr Who new series is "quite scary"

All 11 of the actors who have played Dr Who
play
1:00

Watch the trailer for the Day of the Doctor special

David Tennant
play
1:22

How does a former Dr Who spend his Christmas?

Top Stories

ENGLAND TEAM

Five things you missed during the World Cup

Thai boy wearing a hospital mask with food emojis around him
play
0:36

Thai boys ask for their favourite food

A'Mhoine in Sutherland
play
0:33

Scotland could get first UK spaceport

Newsround Home