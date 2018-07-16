Thai boys ask for their favourite food

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
The 12 young footballers who were saved from a Thai cave have been talking about the food they can't wait to eat.
In their first interview, they told reporters about where they're dreaming of eating when they leave hospital.
At the moment, they can only eat things like porridge until their stomachs are strong enough.
They spent 17 days stuck in a cave with hardly anything to eat.
So check out what they can't wait for!