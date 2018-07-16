play
Photos of the christening of Prince Louis - cute!

Official photographs of the christening of Prince Louise have been released.
Prince Louis at his christening, being held by his mum, Kate - the Duchess of Cambridge. These 4 photos were taken by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak after the ceremony at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.
Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis at christeningMatt Holyoak
Prince Louis was christened on Monday 9 July. The family is joined by his grandad and grandma here - Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan also join the family for this photo.
Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markles, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess CharlotteMatt Holyoak
Kate's Mum and Dad, and her brother and sister also get in on the act for this photo. Don't they all look so happy! Congratulations on your christening Prince Louis!
Royal family pose for photograph at Prince Louis' christeningMatt Holyoak
We've saved our favourite until last. The christening was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children had been seen together as a family of five. Look how proud Prince George and Princess Charlotte look!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis and Duchess of CambridgeMatt Holyoak

