Harry Kane's 6 goals: the Golden Boot in stats

England striker Harry Kane has won the prize for the most number of goals scored at the 2018 World Cup. It's called the Golden Boot. Here's how he did it.
GOAL 1: Harry started early with his super strikes, scoring twice in the first group game against Tunisia. John Stones' header from Ashley Young's corner was brilliantly saved by the goalie but Kane was there to tap in from three yards out. DID YOU KNOW - Harry Kane had just 14 shots in the whole tournament.
GOAL 2: Kane's second was another real team effort as Kieran Trippier's corner was flicked on by Harry Maguire and Kane headed in from close range. DID YOU KNOW - this goal came in the 91st minute and meant England got the win and the points they needed. If he missed, England would have started with a draw and the pressure would have been on - who knows what would have happened then?
GOAL 3: Panama were next and Harry got himself a glorious hat-trick in England's highest ever World Cup score-line: 6-1. The first was a penalty, blasted high into the left-hand corner. DID YOU KNOW - half of Harry's goals were scored from the penalty spot.
GOAL 4: Another penalty, after Panama's defenders were caught fouling England's players. So did he mix it up? No - boom, from the penalty spot again, into the same corner. DID YOU KNOW - goals scored in penalty shootouts don't count towards the Golden Boot, only goals scored during the match and extra time.
GOAL 5: This was a bit of an interesting one! You can see Kieran Trippier hiding his smile. This time the shot actually came from Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek (far right). His blast hit Kane's foot, changed direction and beat Panama's keeper. Whoops - they all count though. DID YOU KNOW - Harry is the first England player to win the Golden Boot winner since Gary Lineker in the 1986 World Cup.
GOAL 6: Harry's final goal came in the round of 16 match against Colombia. This time he blasted it straight down the middle. It was an epic night for England as later on in the match they broke their penalty shootout curse - they'd been knocked out of the World Cup on penalties in 1990, 1998 and 2006 and the European Championships in 1996, 2004 and 2012. DID YOU KNOW - in the 11 World Cups since 1978, no-one has scored more than six goals except in 2002 when Brazilian striker Ronaldo scored eight.