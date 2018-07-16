play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:03

Solving the mysteries of the Universe

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

A huge 64-dish radio telescope has been officially opened in South Africa.

It's named MeerKAT and each dish is about as high as a 3-storey building.

The radio telescope hopes to help scientists answer some of the trickiest questions about our Universe like how did galaxies actually form.

In the next decade it will also become part of the biggest and most powerful radio telescope in the WORLD, the SKA - the Square Kilometre Array.

That will be made up of thousands of dishes and up to a million antennae and is one of the biggest scientific projects in history.

More like this

how old is the universe
play
0:54

The Big Question: How old is the universe?

Keyframe #6
play
1:27

The Big Question: How big is space?

Ayshah at SKA
play
1:33

How do you control a radio telescope?

Dr Nadeem Oozeer/ SKA scientist
play
1:00

SKA: What is a radio telescope?

ayshah
play
1:00

How does a radio telescope work?

Top Stories

harry cane with a gold medal
image

Kane's 6 goals: the Golden Boot in stats

France Team holding the World Cup Trophy

Tell us your World Cup highlights

Serena and Venue
image

Pictures: The ace career of Serena Williams

Newsround Home