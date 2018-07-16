Solving the mysteries of the Universe

A huge 64-dish radio telescope has been officially opened in South Africa.

It's named MeerKAT and each dish is about as high as a 3-storey building.

The radio telescope hopes to help scientists answer some of the trickiest questions about our Universe like how did galaxies actually form.

In the next decade it will also become part of the biggest and most powerful radio telescope in the WORLD, the SKA - the Square Kilometre Array.

That will be made up of thousands of dishes and up to a million antennae and is one of the biggest scientific projects in history.