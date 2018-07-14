Tell us your World Cup highlights

Kirill Kukhmar

It's been an unforgettable few weeks for footie fans, especially England supporters.

The men's team made it to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

And the World Cup isn't over yet.

There's the final between France and Croatia on Sunday and don't forget England take on Belgium on Saturday to see which team will finish third.

We've been speaking to kids around the country about how they feel about the England team.

These fans at a school in Tottenham, in London, where many of England's stars play in the Premier League. And they're a pretty proud bunch!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Your World Cup highlights

And these guys in Leeds wanted to send a message to all the England players.

They wanted to let them know that the whole of the country's football fans have been behind them!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. 'Thank you for trying your best, we love you England!'

So we want YOU to tell us what you've thought of this World Cup 2018.

Tell us what you think about England but also who else has stood out? Have you found any new stars? And what was your favourite goal or save?

Leave us a comment below or send in your messages to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk