Your World Cup highlights

It's been an unforgettable few weeks for footie fans, especially England supporters.

The men's team made it to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

And the World Cup isn't over yet.

There's the final between France and Croatia on Sunday and don't forget England take on Belgium on Saturday to see which team will finish third.

We've been speaking to fans at a school in Tottenham, in London, where many of England's stars play in the Premier League.

And they're a pretty proud bunch!