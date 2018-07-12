The talking bird: 'Y'alright love?'

If you're going to be a talking bird you might as well have a Yorkshire accent.

Visitors to Knaresborough Castle were shocked when they could hear a voice....but no-one was around.

Turns out it was Mourdour.

She's not one of the guides or a fellow tourist but a bird.

Most people know about parrots and budgies being able to copy speech but other birds, like Mourdour, can also learn basic words and phrases.

Mourdour is an African pied or white chested raven. She's a raven but because they only grow to crow size they're commonly known in Africa, where they're normally found, as Pied crows.

She's looked after, along with the other ravens at the castle, by Igraine Hustwitt Skelton.

Igraine says there are lots of ravens around the world which can 'talk' and they pick up the accent from where they are. So in America they have an American accent.

