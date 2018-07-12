play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:10

The talking bird: 'Y'alright love?'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you're going to be a talking bird you might as well have a Yorkshire accent.

Visitors to Knaresborough Castle were shocked when they could hear a voice....but no-one was around.

Turns out it was Mourdour.

She's not one of the guides or a fellow tourist but a bird.

Most people know about parrots and budgies being able to copy speech but other birds, like Mourdour, can also learn basic words and phrases.

Mourdour is an African pied or white chested raven. She's a raven but because they only grow to crow size they're commonly known in Africa, where they're normally found, as Pied crows.

She's looked after, along with the other ravens at the castle, by Igraine Hustwitt Skelton.

Igraine says there are lots of ravens around the world which can 'talk' and they pick up the accent from where they are. So in America they have an American accent.

Here at Newsround we're RAVEN about this one. Check it out...

More like this

Starlings in the sky over Swindon
play
0:40

Video: Giant flocks of birds in Swindon

Flock of starlings
play
1:01

Birds perform amazing aerial display

Starlings in the sky
play
0:42

Watch: Thousands of birds fly together

Top Stories

Gareth Southgate and Dele Alli standing together after England's World Cup loss

The dream is over! England are OUT of the World Cup

Harry Kane on the pitch clapping

They might be out...but England fans are still proud!

England national football team's three lions badge

Who is England's star of the World Cup?

Newsround Home