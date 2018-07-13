play
There could still be a World Cup prize for England

For England fans it might feel like the World Cup is well and truly over, but there's still something to play for.

Harry Kane could bag the tournament's Golden Boot which goes to the overall top scorer in the tournament.

Kane has scored six times during this World Cup, including one header and three penalties, and he still has chance to add to his tally on Saturday.

The last winner was Colombia's James Rodriguez in 2014 who also finished with a total of six goals.

But the England captain faces some tough opposition.

His closest rivals also still have time to net the Golden Boot.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku is currently in second place and could add to his total when they take on England.

And then France is in the final with two of their players currently on three goals each: Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Fifa says that if two or more players end with the same number of goals the winner is decided by the total assists.

If they're still drawing, then it goes to the player who's been on the pitch for the shortest amount of time.

Fingers crossed for Harry Kane!

