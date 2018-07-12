6 things we learnt from Ariana Grande's latest interview

Reuters It's not long to go before Ariana Grande releases her new album Sweetener

Ariana Grande fans all over the world are excitedly awaiting the star's new album Sweetener, which is being released next month.

Ahead of this, Elle Magazine sat down to do an interview with the star. Here's what we learnt from it...

1. She loves watching Blue Planet

Well, who doesn't?! Ariana even has a theory that some of the sea creatures in the programme may not be quite what they seem. "Have you seen those fish with the transparent heads?" she says. "Those are aliens! That's where they are! They're here." Well, that's us told.

Ariana has a theory about fish with see-through heads!

2. She had a scary 4th birthday party

What did you have for your 4th birthday party? Maybe an entertainer and a tea party with your friends? Well, not Ariana. She had a Jaws-themed party (Jaws, which is a 12A-rated film, is all about a scary shark that eats people! Eek!). "Most of the kids were running, screaming, because I had Jaws playing on a huge screen," said her mum. "It was [Ariana's] favourite movie." Well, it certainly sounds like an interesting party!

3. She looks at space to think about the world

Ariana looks up at the stars and space, and says she finds them "humbling". It helps her to keep perspective on the world. "We get so stressed about little things when, in the big picture, we're just a speck of dust on this tiny planet in this enormous solar system that is also a speck in a huge, mysterious black hole situation, and we don't even know what it is!" she says.

Getty Images Ariana finds looking out at how big space is "humbling" and it makes her think about our place in world

4. She loves the high ponytail

I mean, that much is pretty obvious when you see how much she wears it! When asked which ponytail is her go-to favourite, she confirms it is "the high, sleek, dark one. But she takes many forms. Many forms. There are lots of different girls in this sisterhood." We love her signature style.

5. She has a dark side!

We kind of got that impression from the scary birthday party! But her mum goes on to say that Ariana used to always love the baddies in films. Even when they went to Disney World, Ariana used to like the villains like Cruella de Vil and Maleficent. "If we had a choice of going to the Disney princess store or the villain store, it was always the villains," said her mum.

Getty Images Ariana's favourite ponytail is her "high, sleek, dark one"

6. She doesn't mind if you don't agree with her

Ariana is known for many things - her bunny ears, her catchy songs, but also for the fact that she is not scared to speak her mind. "Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn't mean I'm just going to shut up and sing my songs. I'm also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings - to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people." You go, Ariana!