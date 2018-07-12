Guinness World Record holder Shridhar Chillal finally has his nails cut

When asked about having them cut, Shridhar said: "When I had my nails, I took very special care of [them] because nails are a very delicate part of our body. I took care of them for a lifetime. I spent 66 years of my life on my nails. When I decided to cut my nails, it was difficult for me to make this decision, but when I realised that after cutting my nails, my nails will be at Ripley's Believe It or Not! and they're going to maintain it very nicely and for a lifetime, then I felt like I was doing the right decision and that's why I decided to cut my nails."