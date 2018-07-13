Incredibles 2: Pixar's superhero family return to the big screen

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Fourteen years after they first burst onto the scene, Pixar's superhero family is back for a new animated adventure.
Incredibles 2 sees the return of Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack to save the day.
But will they be able to defeat the new villain in town, Screenslaver.
Nine-year-old film fan Rex went to find out more from the movie's director and producers.
Incredibles 2 is out in UK cinemas on Friday 13 July