Incredibles 2: Pixar's superhero family return to the big screen

Fourteen years after they first burst onto the scene, Pixar's superhero family is back for a new animated adventure.

Incredibles 2 sees the return of Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack to save the day.

But will they be able to defeat the new villain in town, Screenslaver.

Nine-year-old film fan Rex went to find out more from the movie's director and producers.

Incredibles 2 is out in UK cinemas on Friday 13 July

