Cheer up, kitten! These cute critters will help you get over your World Cup blues

Getty Images Cheer up! Here are some cute animals to give you something to smile about

If you're an England fan you could be forgiven for feeling a bit down in the dumps.

After a great tournament, the Three Lions' World Cup campaign is over and they've missed out on a place in the finals.

But don't feel blue! While you've been watching football, there's been loads of good news in the world of animals.

Here are some of the super-cute critters you might have missed...

SEA lions on the shirt

Blackpool Zoo

These baby sea lions are new arrivals, born at Blackpool Zoo in June.

The two male pups and one girl weighed 5kg when they were born.

One has been called Hugo after his Grandad. Will the other two be named after England squad stars? We'll have to wait and see.

Lemurs love lollies

Drusillas Park

These lemurs have been cooling down after all the excitement of the World Cup.

Their keepers at Drusillas Park gave them icy treats to help them chill out during the hot weather.

The ice lollies were full of the animals' fave fresh veggies and herbs.

What a howler

Paignton Zoo

It's not just England fans who's been howling - this baby howler monkey has also been making some noise.

Howler monkeys are named after their very loud calls.

The call sounds a bit like a roar or a bark and can be so loud they're heard for up to 5 kilometres away.

This guy, who was born at Paignton Zoo, can't shout that loud just yet. He won't develop his full call until he's 4 to 6 years old.

Fluffy new friend

Belfast Zoo

We're not sure who this Gentoo Penguin was supporting in the world cup.

It's one of the nine new penguin chicks who have been making a splash at Belfast Zoo.

For now the flippered friend is covered in fluff, but it will grow fast and soon get its sleek adult look.

Swimming lessons for a duck

Drusillas Park

Meanwhile, this duckling has been taking its mind off the World Cup defeat with some swimming lessons.

It's being hand-reared by zookeepers after being rejected by its mum.

As well as feeding the fluffball and giving it soft toys for company, they've been teaching it how to swim!

And after a nervous start, they say the duckling's now loving the water.

Keep it up, little guy!

Anyone for tennis?

Drusillas Park

Gretel the armadillo is SO OVER the football. She's all about Wimbledon now.

Keepers gave her a tennis ball to play with.

We're not sure she's going to give Serena Wiliams anything to worry about, but she looks like she's having a good sniff of it at any rate.

Keep smiling!

So you see - it's not all bad. Keep smiling!